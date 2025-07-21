WAFU B U20 Boys Tourney: Flying Eagles edge Niger to reach final

Nigeria’s U20 boys, Flying Eagles, have qualified for the Final of the ongoing WAFU B U20 Tournament in Ghana after a tense encounter against theirNiger Republic counterparts, culminating in a penalty shootout that ended 4-3 following a scoreless 90 minutes.

Throughout the match, the Flying Eagles exhibited determination but faced challenges in converting several scoring opportunities against their opponent.

On the other hand, the Nigeriens adopted a strong defensive stance.

The first half saw the Flying Eagles record three shots off target, while the opponents did not have any sight of the Nigerian goal.

In the second half, the Cup holders stepped up their attacking efforts, showcasing robust intent to break through the organised Nigerien defence, which utilised a solid formation with seven players focused on containment.

With the encounter still goalless after regulation time, the teams moved to a penalty shootout.

The Nigerien side saw their first kick saved by Nigerian goalkeeper Ebenezer Harcourt.

Similarly, Nigerian defender Tahir Maigana missed his kick.

However, the Flying Eagles displayed resilience and confidence in the shootout, successfully converting four of their penalties, while Niger Republic scored three.

The result means the Flying Eagles are in the final of the competition, and will confront the winner of the second semi-final between Ghana and Côte d’Ivoire.

