WAFU-B U-17 Championship: Eaglets tackle Baby Cheetahs in Yamoussoukro

Five-time world champions Nigeria will begin their quest for another title with a game against their counterparts from Benin Republic in Yamoussoukro on Wednesday, in their first match of the ongoing WAFU-B U-17 Championship. Venue is the Stade du Lycee Scientifique.

The competition in the Ivorian city is the qualifying tournament for next year’s Africa U-17 Cup of Nations, at which Africa’s flag-bearers to the 2026 FIFA U-17 World Cup finals in Qatar will be decided.

In group A, Cote d’Ivoire defeated Niger Republic 2-0 while Togo and Ghana drew 1-1 as the competition kicked off at the weekend.

Also Read:

Burkina Faso’s Baby Stallions on Sunday laboured to a 1-0 win over the Beninoise squad, in the first match of the three-team group B. Cote d’Ivoire, Ghana, Togo and Niger Republic make up group A.

Follow The Eagle Online Channel on WhatsApp

[wpadcenter_ad id='745970' align='none']