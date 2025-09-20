WAFU-B U-17 Boys Tournament: Golden Eaglets pass MRI tests

All 20 players of the U-17 Boys National Team, Golden Eaglets, to this year’s WAFU-B U17 Boys Tournament in Yamoussoukro, Cote d’Ivoire have scaled the Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) hurdles.

The tests were conducted on the Golden Eaglets players in the early hours of Thursday by the Confederation of African Football (CAF) Medical Team.

The Eaglets will play their first match of the competition on September 24, 2025 against their counterparts from Benin Republic.

They will also play Burkina Faso in group B.

Hosts Cote d’Ivoire, Ghana, Niger Republic and Togo make up group A.

Follow The Eagle Online Channel on WhatsApp

[wpadcenter_ad id='745970' align='none']