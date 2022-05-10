WAFU B Tourney: Flying Eagles up against Burkina Faso

After a comfortable 2-0 win and three maximum points secured against defending champions and reigning Africa’s best, Ghana on Sunday, Nigeria’s Flying Eagles are expected to keep things intense but firm against the Junior Etalons of Burkina Faso on Wednesday to earn their semi final ticket at the ongoing WAFU B U20 Championship in Niamey.

Both teams will take the pitch at 5pm at the Stade General Seyni Kountché, the same venue where the Flying Eagles enacted a masterclass to send African champions Ghana tumbling on Sunday.

Ibrahim Muhammad and former U17 star Ahmed Abdullahi scored the goals that downed the Black Satellites.

Coach Ladan Bosso still has the full complement of his squad, and is unwilling to rest any of his regulars as he looks to make sure of a place in the last four.

Bosso said: “We must approach the match against Burkina Faso with even stronger determination and desire than we did for the Ghana match.

“A ticket to the semi finals is key at the moment, and we can then start thinking of a ticket to the final and a place in the Africa Cup of Nations next year.”

Only the two finalists at the WAFU B Championship in Niamey will be eligible for next year’s Africa U20 Cup of Nations, already scheduled to take place in Egypt February/March.