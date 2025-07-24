WAFCON: Super Falcons visit injured South African in hospital + Photo

Some members of Nigeria’s senior national football team, Super Falcons, have visited South African forward, Gabriela Salgado, in hospital, following the leg injury she sustained during the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) semi-final clash between both teams in Morocco.

She was stretchered off in the 88th minute of the intense encounter on Tuesday after suffering what was later diagnosed as a mid-shaft fracture of her left leg.

The Captain of the Super Falcons, Rasheedat Ajibade, led a delegation of the team to visit Salgado in the hospital on Wednesday.

She was presented with a note from the team, which read: “The entire Super Falcons of Nigeria family, from players and coaches to staff were profoundly saddened to learn of the serious injury sustained by Gabriela Salgado during yesterday’s match.

“Our immediate thoughts are solely with her for comfort, care, and the recovery journey ahead.

“We are holding Gabriela, her teammates, her family and close friends in our hearts, sending our deepest wishes for strength and resilience.

Also Read:

“Our immediate focus, and our enduring concern, is solely for her wellbeing, comfort, and recovery.

“The spirit of competition instantly fades in moments like these, replaced by a shared sense of care for a fellow athlete.

“As fellow members of this football community, The Super Falcons NGR stands firmly alongside Banyana Banyana in solidarity and support.

“Our collective wish is for Gabriela’s steady healing, renewed strength, and a return to the pitch when she is ready, surrounded by the unwavering support of the team and community.”

The South African Football Association said Salgado has since undergone a successful surgery at the Mohamed VI University Hospital in Casablanca, Morocco.

She will be out of action for the rest of the year.

Post Views: 33