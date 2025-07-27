WAFCON: Obi hails Super Falcons outstanding performance

Peter Obi, 2023 Labour Party presidential candidate, has congratulated the Super Falcons on their 10th Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) title, ahead of the host nation Morocco.

‎The News Agency of Nigeria recalls that the Nigerian women’s national football team on Saturday defeated hosts Morocco 3-2 in a thrilling final to extend their continental dominance.

Obi, a former governor of Anambra, in his congratulatory message posted on his X handle on Sunday, said that they were not the first to get it done but the best to ever do it.

According to him, “congratulations to our outstanding Super Falcons of Nigeria for becoming the African Women’s Football Champions and winning the 2025 WAFCON.

“I watched as our girls never gave up, just as I said before the game, it was an exemplary display of the indomitable Naija spirit.

“This is more than a win, you have shown true dominance in African football.

“From every Nigerian heart across the world, we say thank you for making us proud.

“Today, history bows to their greatness. Congratulations, Super Falcons, mission done and dusted,” he said.

