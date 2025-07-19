WAFCON: NIS DG congratulates Super Falcons on victory over Zambia

The Director-General of the National Institute for Sports (NIS), Philip Shaibu, has congratulated the Super Falcons on their victory over the Zambian team.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the win secured the Super Falcons a place in the semi-finals of the 2025 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON).

Shaibu’s congratulatory message was conveyed in a statement issued on Saturday by his Special Assistant on Media, Ben Ogbemudia, and made available to NAN in Abuja.

He described the Super Falcons victory as a five-star performance.

The Super Falcons had on Friday night in Casablanca, Morocco crushed the Zambian team 5-0 to seal their place in the semi-finals of the 2025 WAFCON.

The NIS DG said he was so excited watching the Nigerian ladies in a devastating show of strength and experience.

According to him, it is a warning shot to the rest of the continent, and a harsh lesson for a Zambian side that had looked promising, until they ran into Nigeria.

Shaibu said from the blast of the whistle, Nigeria meant business with towering centre-back Osinachi Ohale opening the floodgates just 100 seconds into the match, nodding home a perfectly delivered free-kick from Esther Okoronkwo.

While commending the team, technical crew and the leadership of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), he tasked the Super Eagles to remain focused ahead of their semi- final match

He called on Nigerians to put the team, technical crew and the leadership of the NFF in prayers before, during, and after their final match in Morocco.

