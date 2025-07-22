WAFCON: Falcons beat South Africa, qualify for final

The Super Falcons of Nigeria have beaten the Banyana Banyana of South Africa in the semi-final of the ongoing Women Africa Cup of Nations.
The 2-1 defeat handed down to the South Africans by the Nigerians ended the hope of the Banyana Banyana to defend the title they won two years ago.
A late strike by the Super Falcons defender, Michelle Alozie, helped the nine time winners of the tournament to east past the South Africans in a tightly contested encounter in Morocco.
More details on this news website soon.