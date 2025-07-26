WAFCON: Bring the trophy home, Tinubu tells Super Falcons

President Bola Tinubu has issued a message of encouragement to Nigeria’s Super Falcons, urging them to clinch a record-extending 10th Women’s Africa Cup of Nations title as they face host nation, Morocco, in the final tonight at the Olympic Stadium in Rabat.

The President’s message, delivered in a personally signed statement on Saturday, underscores the nation’s immense pride and unwavering support for the team.

In his address, Tinubu lauded the Super Falcons for their “awe-inspiring” performance throughout the tournament.

He commended their display of pride, honour, and strength, both on and off the pitch, highlighting their exemplary sportsmanship.

The President specifically noted their compassionate visit to the injured Gabriela Salgado of South Africa’s Banyana Banyana, describing it as an act that “reflects our shared humanity, empathy, and sisterly affection, which we Africans hold in high regard.”

Tinubu emphasised the team’s dominant statistics, stating that if “statistics alone win matches, you are already champions.”

He pointed to their unbeaten run in the group stages, victories in the knockout rounds, and conceding only one goal in the semi-finals.

Furthermore, he reminded the team of their perfect record in previous WAFCON finals, having emerged triumphant in all nine of their prior appearances.

To demonstrate the full backing of the Nigerian government and people, Tinubu announced that a high-powered presidential delegation has been dispatched to Rabat to attend the final and cheer the team to victory.

The delegation includes the Minister of Arts, Culture, Tourism, and the Creative Economy, Hannatu Musawa; the Minister of State for Finance, Doris Uzoka-Anite; the Minister of Women Affairs, Imaan Suleiman-Ibrahim; and the Chairman of the National Sports Commission, Shehu Dikko, among others.

Also Read

The President also thanked the families of the Super Falcons, coaches, friends, the Nigerian community in Morocco, the Nigeria Football Supporters Club, and the Nigerian Mission in Morocco for their consistent support throughout the competition.

Concluding his message with a strong call to action, Tinubu stated, “You will finish strong by the Grace of God. Go for the tenth! Bring the trophy home. Your fellow countrymen and women, young and old, are rooting for you.”

He expressed his anticipation of receiving the team, the coveted trophy, and officials in Abuja upon their victorious return.

The nation holds its breath, united in prayer and hope for the Super Falcons to make history tonight and bring home the continental crown.

Post Views: 2