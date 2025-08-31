WAEC’S computer-based testing as a necessary leap into the future, by Modupe Adesina

The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) is reportedly considering a transition to computer-based testing (CBT) for its examinations, a development that has generated excitement, cautious optimism, and some apprehension. As one of Africa’s oldest and most trusted examining bodies, WAEC carries enormous influence not only over secondary education but also over the social, economic, and professional destinies of millions of young people each year. Any reform of its processes, therefore, is not to be taken lightly. Yet, in an era defined by digital transformation, global competitiveness, and the demand for more efficient educational systems, WAEC’s proposed move to CBT should be welcomed as both timely and essential.

The motivation behind this shift is clear. Traditional paper-and-pencil examinations have long been plagued by logistical challenges, including printing delays, leakage, distribution risks, and even human error in marking scripts. By contrast, CBT offers efficiency, speed, and integrity. With secure servers, encrypted question banks, and real-time monitoring, CBT drastically reduces malpractice opportunities and enhances the credibility of results. Furthermore, CBT accelerates feedback. Results that used to take weeks or months to collate can be released in a fraction of the time, benefiting universities, employers, and, most importantly, the candidates themselves.

Critics argue that such a move could widen the digital divide, particularly for students in rural areas with limited access to computers and electricity. This concern is valid, but it should not be a reason to stall progress. Rather, it is a call to action for governments, private sector partners, and communities to strengthen digital infrastructure in schools. In fact, WAEC’s CBT plan could serve as a powerful catalyst for investment in ICT facilities across West Africa. If properly implemented, the initiative will ensure that no student is left behind, as both rural and urban schools will require access to computer labs, internet connectivity, and a reliable power supply.

Across the globe, examinations are increasingly being conducted online or in hybrid formats. From university entrance exams like the GRE and GMAT to professional certifications in law, medicine, and technology, CBT has become the gold standard for assessment. WAEC’s adoption of this model is, therefore, not merely an experiment but an alignment with international best practices. For African students who often compete globally for admissions and jobs, the experience of sitting CBT examinations at an early stage provides both exposure and confidence.

Beyond the examination hall, WAEC’s proposed CBT holds long-term benefits for learning and employability. Today’s workforce demands digital literacy as a basic skill. By integrating computer-based assessments, WAEC is indirectly preparing millions of students for a world where technology mediates communication, work, and knowledge. Moreover, CBT encourages new modes of learning: schools will integrate ICT training into their curricula, teachers will embrace technology-aided instruction, and students will develop adaptability in facing digital platforms.

Sceptics are right to point out the hurdles. Power outages, system crashes, cyber threats, and limited teacher preparedness are all real risks. Yet, none of these challenges is insurmountable. WAEC can phase the transition, starting with objective-based subjects (multiple-choice questions) before moving to essay-based and practical assessments. Pilot testing in urban centres, teacher training workshops, and partnerships with telecom companies for data access will smooth the path. Importantly, WAEC must invest in robust back-up systems, offline test-taking options, and crisis management protocols to build trust in the process.

As with every major reform, transparency and communication will be key. Parents, teachers, and students must understand the “why” and “how” of this transition.

Demonstrations, mock CBTs, and sensitisation campaigns will dispel fears and misconceptions. WAEC’s credibility rests on public confidence, and the success of CBT will depend on whether stakeholders view it as a tool for fairness, accuracy, and progress, not as a barrier to these goals.

WAEC’s proposed computer-based testing is more than an administrative reform; it is a statement of intent. It signals to Africa and the world that West Africa is ready to embrace digital innovation in education, to prepare its youth for the demands of the 21st century, and to uphold examination integrity in an age of unprecedented technological challenges.

Yes, the road ahead will be tough. Yes, investments must be made. However, clinging to outdated, error-prone, and corruption-vulnerable paper-based systems will only keep us lagging. The future of education is digital, and WAEC has leapt. It is a leap worth supporting.

Ultimately, WAEC’s transition to computer-based testing represents a modernisation of examination practices and a strategic investment in the future of West Africa’s education system. By embracing this reform, WAEC positions itself as a driver of digital inclusion, innovation, and integrity across the region. The challenges, though real, are surmountable through phased implementation, collaborative investment, and sustained stakeholder engagement.

What matters now is the collective will of governments, schools, parents, and the private sector to ensure no child is left behind in this digital shift. If managed with vision and inclusivity, CBT will strengthen the credibility of WAEC examinations and equip generations of students with the digital skills needed to thrive in a competitive, technology-driven world.

. Adesina, an educationist, writes from Lagos.

