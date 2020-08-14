The Kano Sate Government said it has granted pardon to 200 exit students indicted in a school riot to enable them to write the examinations of the West African Examination Council billed to begin on August 17.

The affected students were indicted and suspended sequel to a riot at Ibrahim Ayagi Science College in Dawakin Tofa Local Government Area of the state.

Hajiya Lauratu Diso, Permanent Secretary, Kano State Ministry of Education, gave the clarifications in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria on Friday in Kano.

NAN reports that the February 28, 2020 riot followed a clash between some final year Senior Secondary School students and the college’s prefects.

Diso said a committee was set-up by the state government to investigate the matter, which recommended for the suspension of the erring students.

She said: “The remote cause of the riot was disrespect by the SS3 students to the college’s prefects and total disregard of the school’s rules and regulations.

“This resulted in committing offences such as sneaking out of the college by the students at will and disturbing their junior ones by sending them on errand after light out.

“The unrest was destructive as it caused serious damages to school and students properties estimated at a total cost of N2.3 million.

“The decision to pardon the students was taken on Wednesday, August 12 following an Executive Memo presented to the Governor by the state’s Commissioner of Education, Sanusi Kiru.

“Governor Abdullahi Ganduje granted an Executive Pardon and also directed the Ministry to immediately recall the SS3 students to enable them to write their WAEC examinations.

“The governor said that at this moment that the state government is battling to ensure all children go to school, there is no need for the sack of the students.”

Diso explained that following the pardon, the governor promised to offset the cost of the by the students during the riot.

According to her, the governor warned the students to be law abiding and ensure that such never repeats itself under whatever circumstance.

She said: “In view of this development, parents of the SS3 Students from the College who registered for the forthcoming WAEC Examinations are advised to return their wards to the school with immediate effect,” she added.

NAN.