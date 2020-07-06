The West African Examination Council has disowned the timetable for the 2020/2021 West Africa Senior Secondary School Examination that has gone viral online, The PUNCH is reporting.

According to the reputable newspaper, the Head of Public Affairs, WAEC, Nigeria, Demianus Ojijeogu, spoke on the development with one of its correspondents on Sunday.

Ojijeogu told The PUNCH that the timetable was not from WAEC.

He said: “The timetable in circulation did not emanate from WAEC, Nigeria.

“Please, disregard.”

The 2020 WASSCE was initially scheduled to hold between April 6 and June 5.

However, it has been held up owing to the COVID-19 pandemic.