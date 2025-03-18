WAEC reacts to NASU’s victimisation claims

The West African Examinations Council has dismissed allegations of victimisation and breach of a Memorandum of Understanding agreed upon with the Non-Academic Staff Union at the Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment.

In a statement issued by the acting Head of Public Affairs, Moyosola Adesina, on Tuesday, WAEC described the accusations as baseless and reiterated its commitment to justice, equity, and compliance with established regulations.

The statement came in response to reports circulating in the media, accusing the council of violating an agreement reached on March 10, 2025, regarding the reinstatement of staff check-off dues.

According to WAEC, there has been no deviation from the agreements made during the MoU, emphasizing that the deduction of staff check-off dues would be reinstated by March 2025 as agreed.

“For the avoidance of doubt, regarding the issue raised about the unilateral suspension of union activities in the Council, it was agreed by both parties that the Management of the Council had never done anything to put up any action to suspend trade union activities in the Council,” the statement read.

Addressing claims of non-recognition of NASU members in its branch offices, WAEC maintained that it recognised NASU as a registered trade union under the Trade Unions Act.

On allegations of victimisation and threats of transferring NASU executives to other parts of the country, the Council stated that staff transfers were part of career development and are outlined in the Conditions of Service booklet issued to all employees upon joining the organisation.

“The transfer of staff is aimed at career progression and for staff to gain more experience, inner-working, and knowledge on the job. It is not intended to target or victimise union members,” WAEC stated.

The Council assured that it has no intention of violating the rights of its employees or engaging in practices that undermine union representation.

“WAEC is a law-abiding organisation that values human rights to the highest degree and will never disregard the rights of its employees. Our commitment to justice and integrity is unwavering,” Adesina affirmed.

