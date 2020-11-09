The West African Examination Council has announced the postponement of the West African Senior School Certificate Examination for private candidates in Nigeria.

This was contained in a statement by the Head of Public Affairs of WAEC in Nigeria, Demianus Ojijeogu, on Monday.

The statement, posted on the official Twitter handle of the examination body, said the examinations, earlier scheduled to commence on November 14, 2020, has been moved by a little over two weeks.

The statement said: “The West African Examinations Council, Nigeria wishes to inform all registered candidates for WASSCE for Private Candidates, 2020-Second Series and the general public that there has been a change in timetable.

“The examination, which was initially scheduled to commence on Saturday, November 14, 2020, will no longer hold as planned, due to circumstances beyond our control.

“The examination has now been rescheduled to commence on Monday, November 30, 2020.

“The Council wishes to reassure candidates that the new timetable for the conduct of the examination will be released soon.

“We regret any inconveniences this might cause our dear candidates and members of the general public.”