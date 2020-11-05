The West African Examinations Council has apologised to the Ekiti State Government for the delay in the release of the 2020 results for public secondary schools in the State.

The apology was contained in a letter dated November 5, 2020 and signed by the State Branch Controller of the Council, Alhaji Olajide Hakeem, on behalf of the Head of National Office.

The Council stated that “Ekiti State was not in any way indebted to WAEC” and the inability of candidates to access their results on Wednesday was not particular to Ekiti State.

The Council added that “many candidates from all parts of the country were also unable to access their results due to heavy traffic congestion on our site” until about 5:45pm on Wednesday.

While apologising for the inconveniences arising from the delay in the release of results of Ekiti State public schools, the Head of the National Office affirmed Ekiti State as one of the most reliable clients of the Council and is in no way indebted to it contrary to reports in some national dailies.

Hakeem said: “On behalf of the Head of National Office and the entire West African Examinations Council, I hereby tender our unreserved apology for the delay that occurred in the release of Ekiti State Public Schools results.

“The Council wishes to state clearly that Ekiti State was not in any way indebted to WAEC.

“It should be noted that many candidates from all parts of the country were unable to access their results throughout yesterday due to the heavy traffic congestion on our site.

“The result was eventually accessed by 5:45pm yesterday.

“Ekiti State remains one of our very reliable clients and we cherish the cordial relationship existing between the State and the Council, which we intend to keep.

“We regret any inconveniences arising from the delay in the release of results of Ekiti State public schools.”

The Council equally flayed attempts by individuals or groups making campaign of calumny to achieve selfish desires on the issue.