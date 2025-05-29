WACOL condemns alleged abduction of girl, 13, murder of four teenagers in Enugu

A Non- Governmental Organisation, Women Aid Collective (WACOL) has condemned the abduction of a 13-year-old girl by a native doctor.

This is contained in a statement released on Thursday in Enugu by the organisation.

The native doctor, Ezeani Umuojor, who hails from Umumba Ndiagu Community in Ezeagu Local Government Area of Enugu State attempted to use the girl for alleged ritual when luck ran against him.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that when the police arrived at the native doctor’s house, they discovered a pit with decomposed bodies and arrested his workers while he escaped.

It also condemned the murder of four teenagers in Ezema Village, Igbo Eze South Local Government Area of the state, allegedly by a driver of a Clergyman.

According to WACOL, the alleged crime, committed while both parents were away, speaks to a society in moral decay, where no space, not even the home is safe for children.

It noted with regret that the recent spate of abominable acts perpetrated by some unscrupulous elements, acts that not only violate the sanctity of life but also erode the moral fabric of their communities.

“The disturbing reports detailing the discovery of a pit filled with human remains, women, infants, and even a pregnant woman, points to a chilling legacy of horror and brutality.

“This is not only a crime against humanity but an outright assault on the most vulnerable members of society, particularly women and children.

“We commend the swift intervention of concerned residents, the Ezeagu Local Government Chairman, Vita Ndu and the Enugu State Government for taking decisive action, including the demolition of the suspect’s properties.

“However, this must not stop at public outrage and demolition.

“We demand full investigation, diligent prosecution, and the maximum penalty under the law to ensure justice is served and deterrence is achieved,” the statement noted.

WACOL called on the Enugu State Government, the Nigeria Police Force, and all relevant stakeholders to treat these matters with the urgency and seriousness they deserve.

“There must be no hiding place for ritualists, murderers, or abusers in our society, whether they operate under the guise of tradition or religion.

“WACOL remains committed to ensuring justice for the oppressed, especially women and children and will continue to push for policies, prosecutions, and partnerships that protect life, dignity, and human rights,” it added.

