Wabara hails Tinubu, Wike for unsealing PDP’s national headquarters

The Chairman, Board of Trustees (BoT) of the main opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Senator Adolphus Wabara, has praised President Bola Tinubu; and the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, for their prompt intervention which led to the unsealing of PDP’s National Headquarters in Abuja.

Recall that officials of the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) commenced sealing over 4,000 properties on Monday in Abuja for non-payment of ground rent.

Among the affected buildings were the PDP national secretariat, the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) offices, Access Bank, TotalEnergies, and Ibro Hotel, all located in the Wuse Zone.

The sealing followed a directive issued last Friday by FCT Minister Nyesom Wike, instructing the FCTA to take possession of the revoked properties.

However, in a statement on Monday evening, FCT Director of Land Administration, Chijioke Nwankwoeze, announced that following President Tinubu’s intervention, owners of the sealed properties have been given two weeks to settle outstanding ground rents and associated penalties.

“However, the President, His Excellency Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, has intervened. Therefore, by Mr. President’s intervention, holders of the affected properties now have 14 days (two weeks) to settle the outstanding ground rents, with associated penalties,” the statement said.

The sealing of the PDP headquarters along with other buildings in Abuja, over alleged non-payment of ground rents had generated several reactions and appeals from different quarters in the country.

Following appeals by elders of the party, as well as the public outcry that trailed the action, President Tinubu, and Wike stepped in and halted further enforcement of the FCDA policy.

Commending President Tinubu and Wike for their intervention, Senator Wabara said they had shown maturity by harkening to appeals by the party elders.

According to the former Senate President, the unsealing of the PDP National secretariat is a demonstration that more could be achieved in the country through dialogue than the use of force.

He commended President Tinubu and the Minister “for showing sensitivity to the plights of the people and listening to the voices of the masses.”

Senator Wabara said: ”As the BoT Chairman of the PDP, I, most sincerely appreciate the magnanimity and maturity of Mr President, as well as the Minister of FCT, in directing that the national secretariat of the main opposition party in the country be unsealed

“This singular action has saved Nigeria’s image before the international community, and doused the growing tension generated by the action of the FCDA.”

The BoT Chairman expressed optimism that before the expiration of the presidential window of grace, the matter would have been amicably resolved with the FCDA.

The former Senate President, however, appealed to the agency to temper justice with mercy, considering the prevailing economic situation in the country, which he noted, had put many owners of sealed properties in Abuja in a tight corner.

