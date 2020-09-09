A vulcaniser, Kabir Yusuf, on Wednesday dragged his former wife, Shafa’atu Zakari, before a Sharia Court sitting in Magajin Gari, Kaduna State, seeking custody of his two-year-old son.

Yusuf told the court that his former wife leaves the little boy with his grandmother in the market and goes about her daily activities.

“I don’t like the way she is training my son. I am praying the court to grant me custody”, he said.

The defendant, Zakari, who sells provisions in Kasuwan Bacci, Kaduna, denied the allegation.

”We live around the market area and the boy stays with his brothers at home whenever I am away.

‘He only goes to my mother’s shop in the evening with his brothers to pick up goods back home when she closes for the day,” she said.

She alleged that Yusuf swore that he would not take care of the boy since she took him to court and got custody.

The judge, Murtala Nasir, after listening to both parties, ordered the complainant to pay N36,000 for the upkeep of the little boy.

He also ordered that the boy will remain with his mother for the next three years.