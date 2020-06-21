A 22-year-old vulcaniser, Dele Ope, had been arrested by men of the Ogun State Police Command for stealing the pant of his client.

The suspect was arrested following a report by the woman.

The woman, name withheld, reported the development at Warewa Division.

She reported that she discovered her car tyre was flat when she wanted to go out, which was the reason she invited the suspect, who is a vulcaniser, to come and fix it for her.

After Ope fixed the tyre and left, the woman discovered that her pant, which was spread on a rope within the compound, was missing.

Since the vulcaniser was the only person who came to the compound, she went round in search of him, but he was nowhere to be found.

Upon the report, the DPO, Warewa Division, SP Folake Afeniforo, detailed detectives to the area, where the suspect was traced and arrested.

Ope’s house was quickly searched and the woman’s pant recovered there.

On interrogation, the suspect confessed to have stolen the pant with the intention of taking it to a herbalist for money making ritual.

The Commissioner, Ogun State Police Command, Kenneth Ebrimson, according to the Command’s spokesman, DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi, has ordered that the suspect be charged to court as soon as investigation was concluded.