The Victims Support Fund (VSF) Emergency Task Force on COVID-19 on Monday donated N7 million to the families of deceased officers of the Nigerian Air Force (NAF).

The Chairperson of the task force, Toyosi Akerele-Ogunsiji, while presenting the donation also condoled with NAF and the families of the seven officers, who died on Feb. 21 in a plane crash.

Akerele-Ogunsiji said that the organisation was concerned about the plight of the affected families due to their loss.

She said that each family of the seven officers, who died in the plane crash would receive financial support of N1 million as VSF’s way of showing them love and sympathy for the loss.

The chairperson said that the donation became necessary considering the support VSF enjoyed from NAF in its activities at the pick of COVID-19 pandemic in the country.

“The donation is an initiative of VSF with the support of its Chairman, retired Gen. TY Danjuma, as a way of offering financial support to families of the deceased.

“We know you are going through a lot; we want you to know that we understand your pains and we are here to show our love and support because these fallen heroes will never be forgotten,” she said.

According to her, they serve this country with their hearts, so they deserved to be honoured.

“The Task Force on COVID-19 is an emergency response team inaugurated by the chairman of the VSF to provide palliative measures to displaced persons and the vulnerable.

“As well as provide institutional support to government agencies supporting the national effort to fight COVID 19,’’ she said.

In his remarks, Chief of Air Staff,

commended VSF for the kind donation and standing by Nigerian Air Force in this situation.

Amao represented by Chief of Policy and Plans, AVM Remigius Ekeh, noted that while the officers were alive they gave their best in serving the nation; hence their contributions would not be in vain.

He said that the Air force would do its best to ensure that their memories were not forgotten while assuring their families the Air force’s continues support.

Amao also said that the Nigerian Air Force would continue to give its best in the fight against insurgency in the country.

On behalf of the beneficiaries, Ms Rose Etim-Asuquo appreciated the team of VSF for the financial support while commending the management of NAF for standing by them.