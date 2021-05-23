Nigerians from different walks of life have continued to pay tribute to the late Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Ibrahim Attahiru and 10 other military officers.

The wife of the Vice President, Dolapo Osinbajo, on behalf of the First Lady, Aisha Buhari and herself, had been on regular visits to the wife of the late army chief, Fati Attahiru.

A source familiar with the visit informed the News Agency of Nigeria that Mrs Osinbajo also visited the late COAS’s wife on Sunday afternoon.

The source disclosed that Dolapo was among the early sympathizers to visit the deceased senior officer’s wife at the Flag Staff House at Niger Barracks, Abuja.

It added that the VP’s wife was received by the President of DEPOWA and Wife of the Chief of Defence Staff, Victoria Irabor, on Friday.

According to the source, Mrs Osinbajo, while expressing condolences on behalf of the First Lady, prayed God to console the families of the fallen officers and also grant them the fortitude to bear their losses.

“She assured Mrs Attahiru and family that both Mr President and the VP would ensure that the memories of the COAS and all the military officers involved would not be forgotten.

“She added that the presidency and the federal government would stand by their families as indicated in the public tributes by President Buhari and his vice,” the source said.

Other visitors to the Flag Staff House according to the source include the Minister of Defence, retired Maj.-Gen. Bashir Magashi and Minister of Women Affairs, Pauline Tallen.

NAN also learnt that the wife of the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory among other notable individuals have been visiting the Flag Staff house for condolence.