The Vice-Principal of the Kadandani Community School in Rimi Local Government Area of Katsina State, Ibrahim Tukur, has been arrested for impregnating a 12-year-old student of the school.

Tukur was among suspects paraded by the spokesman of the Katsina State Police Command, Gambo Isah, in Katsina on Wednesday.

According to Isah: “Ibrahim Tukur is a Vice Principal of a Community School in Rimi Local Government Area.

“He lured this young girl of about 12 years old and serially had unlawful carnal knowledge of her without the knowledge of the parents.

“He even impregnated her.

“Right now, this young girl has been delivered of a baby out of a caesarian section at the General Hospital.”

Speaking in Hausa, Tukur told newsmen: “I am being accused of committing rape and it’s true I committed the crime.

“I have been having affairs with the girl for eight months now.

“I used to take her to my house and offer her the sum of N300 or N500.

“Some other times, I would give her N200 to have sex with her.

“Information reaching me right now is that the girl has been delivered of a baby boy for me.

“I have three wives.”

Isah said Tukur and the other suspects were arrested between January 9 and 14, 2021.

Other suspects paraded included Auwal Hamzat and Sulaiman Abubakar, who were alleged to have sodomised three boys, who were children of their neighbours.

The neighbours reported the incident to the police, leading to the suspects’ arrest.

Ishiaku Sani, 25, was also paraded for a similar offence.

Sani was alleged to have also sodomised the six-year-old son of his neighbour, who reported the incident to the police on January 10.

Also paraded was a 61-year-old man, Lawan Sani, who was alleged to have molested a six-year-old girl, whose mother reported the incident at the Central Police Station, Katsina on January 14.

Jamilu Salisu was paraded for the alleged molestation of a five-year-old girl in Funtua on January 11.