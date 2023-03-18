Voting process: I’m impressed, voted my conscience — Septuagenarian

A 71-year-old retired teacher, Adebayo Ojo, said on Saturday that he was impressed with the noticeable improvement in the voting process during the Governorship and State House of Assembly Elections in his area, compared with what happened a fortnight ago.



Ojo was one of the early voters in his polling unit in Alimosho Local Government Area of Lagos State, where many came out to cast ballots for their preferred candidates in the elections.



The News Agency of Nigeria correspondents in the area reports that hundreds of eligible voters were seen at Polling Unit 036 Ward 09, Ayobo/Ijon, Alimosho Constituency 1, ahead of the arrival of electoral officers who came in at 9.29 a.m.



Accreditation and voting began at 9.45 a.m.with security personnel on ground, with the process orderly and the elderly and physically challenged allowed to cast their votes first.



“I am impressed by the peaceful coordination of the exercise, it is an improvement on the last Presidential and National Assembly elections,” Ojo said, shortly after casting his vote.



According to him, he is happy to have voted his conscience.



“I have used my vote to choose the person I want,” he said.



Ojo expressed optimism that Lagos and Nigeria as a whole would rise and shine again.



He urged the incoming leaders to prioritise the safety and security of Lagos residents.



A cleric, Pastor Ayo Ajayi, commended the seamless voting process and thanked the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) personnel for being coordinated.



“There is no delay in voting, the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) is perfectly working well and fast compared to last elections.



“Though I have voted for my choice candidates, I pray God to let the best candidates emerge,” he said.



He said that there was need for more prayers in the land to overcome the current challenges confronting the nation.



According to him, there should be no reason for violence when the results are announced, urging contestants to accept the outcome as the will of God.



A 20-year-old first-time voter, Tomiwa Kasaki, said that she felt elated to exercise her franchise for the first time and have a say in the democratic process.



“I felt proud and happy to cast my vote for the first time as a responsible citizen, I could not vote in the last presidential election because I was away from town.



“Now, I feel that I have done something for my country by voting for a good candidate and I hope my vote will make a difference to the society.”



She expressed satisfaction on the seamless process of the exercise.



Meanwhile, at some areas visited early in Ifako-Ijaiye Local Government Area, Community Development Association leaders were seen ringing bells to encourage voters to come out to vote some minutes before 9.00a.m.



Bihahmin Babarinde, one of the community leaders in Ward B, Ifako-Ijaiye Constituency 2, told NAN that the bell ringing was to awaken the consciousness of voters that were laid back that voting had commenced.



A human rights activist and resident, Michael Obokhale, said that though the ringing of the bell was done by a few, it was laudable.



Elder Zacchaeus Omopariwa, a 78 -year-old man, encouraged voters to come out to vote their choice so that the best would emerge and unite all.



NAN reports that in many areas visited, electoral officers arrived earlier than they did during the Presidential and National Assembly elections of Feb. 25.



Lagos residents are electing a governor and 40 legislators who will run the affairs of the state from May 29.