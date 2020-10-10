Accreditation and voting have commenced in most polling units in Akure South Local Government as the Ondo governorship election gets underway, the New Agency of Nigeria reports.

Our correspondent, who went round some of the polling units in the area, observed that voting started around 7.30 a.m. in many polling units.

At polling unit 013, near NEPA office by Adekunle Ajasin Road, accreditation and voting commenced at 8.30 a.m.

Voting also commenced at 8:35 a.m. at polling unit 14, Water Corporation, Adekunke Ajasin road, by NEPA Area.

Voting was also going on peacefully at polling unit 015 at Veterinary Clinic, as well as at the Pension Commission, both located at Adekunle Ajasin road.

NAN reports that as at 7.25 a.m, INEC ad hoc staff and election materials had arrived at polling unit 001, Ago Ireti, Lisa, near the Adult, Technical and Vocational Education Skills Acquisition Centre, along Oba-lle Road, Akure South.

At the time of the visit to the unit, INEC officials were seen setting up the polling units, while some prospective voters were checking for their names on the voter register pasted on the wall.

At polling unit 003 at Oba-Ile Road by Mobile Petrol Station, INEC ad hoc officials were setting up the polling unit as at 7.40a.m, while voters, who came out early, were checking out their names on the voter register.

INEC ad hoc staff had also arrived at polling unit 002, by Mobile Petrol Station, along Owo road as at 7.50 a.m when NAN arrived the voting centre.

At all voting centres visited, NAN observed a heavy presence of security personnel while voters conducted themselves in an orderly manner.