Voting begins at APC’s presidential primaries + Delegates by States

Voting began at about 1am on Wednesday at the presidential primaries of the All Progressives Congress as the Eagle Square in Abuja.
There are 2,322 delegates accredited for the primaries, which began since Monday with the arrival of delegates.
The voting by the delegates from the 36 States and the Federal Capital Territory commenced after speeches by the leadership of the party, aspirants and President Muhammadu Buhari.
While no fewer than five aspirants withdrew from the race and declared their support for the National Leader of the party, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Felix Nicholas backed down for Vice President Yemi Osinbajo.
The likes of Rotimi Amaechi, Pastor Tunde Bakare and Ahmad Lawan opted to continue in the race on their own.
Breakdown of delegates by States
Abia 50
Adamawa 63
Anambra 63
Bayelsa 24
Bauchi 55
Benue 64
Borno 81
Cross River 54
Delta 73
Enugu 51
Ekiti 48
Edo 54
Ebonyi 38
FCT 18
Gombe 33
Imo 81
Jigawa 81
Lagos 60
Plateau 51
Katsina 102
Kebbi 63
Kwara 48
Kogi 63
Kaduna 61
Kano 126
Nasarawa 39
Niger 75
Ondo 54
Ogun 60
Oyo 99
Osun 90
Rivers 69
Sokoto 69
Taraba 46
Yobe 51
Zamfara 42.