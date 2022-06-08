Voting begins at APC’s presidential primaries + Delegates by States

Voting began at about 1am on Wednesday at the presidential primaries of the All Progressives Congress as the Eagle Square in Abuja.

There are 2,322 delegates accredited for the primaries, which began since Monday with the arrival of delegates.

The voting by the delegates from the 36 States and the Federal Capital Territory commenced after speeches by the leadership of the party, aspirants and President Muhammadu Buhari.

While no fewer than five aspirants withdrew from the race and declared their support for the National Leader of the party, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Felix Nicholas backed down for Vice President Yemi Osinbajo.

The likes of Rotimi Amaechi, Pastor Tunde Bakare and Ahmad Lawan opted to continue in the race on their own.

Breakdown of delegates by States

Abia 50

Adamawa 63

Anambra 63

Bayelsa 24

Bauchi 55

Benue 64

Borno 81

Cross River 54

Delta 73

Enugu 51

Ekiti 48

Edo 54

Ebonyi 38

FCT 18

Gombe 33

Imo 81

Jigawa 81

Lagos 60

Plateau 51

Katsina 102

Kebbi 63

Kwara 48

Kogi 63

Kaduna 61

Kano 126

Nasarawa 39

Niger 75

Ondo 54

Ogun 60

Oyo 99

Osun 90

Rivers 69

Sokoto 69

Taraba 46

Yobe 51

Zamfara 42.