Voting begins amidst high turnout in Gombe

Gombe State on Saturday recorded large turnout of voters in most polling units in the Governorship and State House of Assembly elections.



The News Agency of Nigeria reports that in Gombe metropolis and environs, voters showed interest by coming out en-masse to vote for the candidates of their choice.



Some voters who spoke to NAN, said they were satisfied with the voting process, adding that they had been waiting patiently to exercise their civic rights.



At Doma Area court 003, Nafiu Ibrahim, Presiding officer, said they arrived at the polling units around 7:46 a.m. and were sorted out before they started accreditation and voting simultaneously.



Emanuella Job, Presiding Officer, Gidan Magabi 030, said they commenced voting at 8:11 a.m. and so far, they had not recorded any hitches.



Also, Kofar Sarkin Dukku Poling unit, Presiding Officer, Amarachi Emelobe, said the election began at 8:08 a.m. and everything was going smoothly; voters were patiently formed a queue, waiting for their turn to cast their ballots.



At Babana-Birni and Dawki 003, accreditation and voting have commenced while voter turnout was impressive.



NAN also reports that the turnout at the governorship election was higher than the Presidential and NASS elections.



Similarly, the presence of security personnel was visible as movement of vehicles was restricted except those on election duty.