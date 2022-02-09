Votes don’t count, big lie politicians sell — Aisha Yesufu

Aisha Yesufu, an active Nigerian citizen, has stated that Nigerian youths should not shy away from the country’s electoral process as their involvement would bring about those elements of governance they desire and deserve.

The advocate of Anap Foundation said votes don’t count is a big lie politicians sell to those whose votes cannot be bought.

Yesufu said this is so that only those whose votes can be bought will come to the polling units, adding: “Votes don’t count is part of the lies by politicians to scare you from the electoral process of voting for credible candidates of your choice in the 2023 elections.”

She reiterated that youth participation in the forthcoming 2023 elections is crucial as they consist of over 60 per cent of the voting populace and whose clamour for effective and progressive leadership structure has been evident in recent times.

She said owing to this, Nigerian youths should endeavour to register en masse with the Independent National Electoral Commission, update their information before June 2022, and also collect their Permanent Voter Cards in preparation for next year’s elections.

Her submission comes as a well-timed development as it is coming on the heels of the kick-starting of Anap Foundation’s enlightenment campaign, themed: “GoNigeria,” a campaign to sensitise Nigerian youths to participate in the electoral process leading to the election of visionary leaders.

Anap Foundation will be partnering with the Independent National Electoral Commission and other advocates, celebrity ambassadors, corporate bodies as well as volunteers in ensuring a huge success is attained in encouraging the youths in understanding that their votes count in having the right leaders at the country’s helm of affairs.

The campaign is in full gear with the initial advocates of Anap Foundation, who have intensified efforts at encouraging young Nigerians to register and collect their PVC to vote in next year’s general elections towards ensuring good governance and accessing the true dividends of democracy.

The initial advocates are Aisha Yesufu, Active Nigerian Citizen; Nuruddeen Lemu, Director, Research and Training, Da’wah Institute, Islamic Education Trust; Dike Chukwumerije, Poet; Folarin Falana (Falz), Musician, Actor and Entertainer; Peterside, Founder of Stanbic IBTC Bank and President and Founder, Anap Foundation; Bishop Matthew Kukah, Catholic Church, Sokoto; Arunma Oteh, Chairperson, Royal African Society and Scholar, University of Oxford; Hamzat Lawal, Founder, Connected Development; Tomiwa Aladekomo, National Chair, Youth Party; Osita Chidoka, Founder UnlockNaija, former Minister, ofAviation and Corps Marshal, Federal Road Safety Corps; and Dr. Tony Rapu, Medical Doctor and Pastor.

Others include ‘Yemi Adamolekun, Executive Director, EiE Nigeria; Muhammad Ali Pate, Professor of Public Health Leadership at Harvard, former Minister and former World Bank Global Director for Health; Muhammad Sanusi II, 14th Emir of Kano and Grand Khalifa of Tijjaniya Order; Dr. Salamatu Hussaini Suleiman, former Minister, former Commissioner, Political Affairs, Peace and Security; Kashim Ibrahim-Imam, Chairman, Tertiary Education Trust Fund and President, King’s College Old Boys Association; Ayisha Osori, Author; and Ibrahim Dahiru Waziri, former DMD NLNG/GED of NNPC and House of Representatives member in 1983 at age 25.