Voters in Edo in high spirits as voting set to begin

Voters are in high spirits across the 18 Local Government Areas (LGAs) of Edo following the early arrival of electoral materials preparatory to voting in Saturday’s Governorship and state Houses of Assembly elections.



The News Agency of Nigeria reports that also holding in Edo on Saturday is the Esan Central/Esan West/Igueben Federal Constituency election which was halted during the Feb. 25, Presidential and National Assembly polls as a result of the omission of the Labour Party logo



NAN Correspondents who monitored the distribution of election materials report that INEC personnel reported early with materials at the designated polling units.



In Etsako West Local Government Area in Edo, North Senatorial district, INEC dispatched electoral materials to various polling units of the council area as early as 6:30 am



At the registration area centres (RAC) at Ikelebe Secondary School Auchi and Azama Secondary School, in Jattu, NAN reports that INEC officials were seen conveying electoral materials to their various polling units in company of security agencies as at 6: 45 am.



Voters who spoke with NAN showed high enthusiasm while party agents and election observers were also seen monitoring the process to ensure free hitch-free distribution of the materials timely.



Some of the party agents and observers who spoke to NAN on condition of anonymity said they were on ground to ensure the materials were delivered to the polling units on time.



In Benin, NAN observed that at one of the RAC at Agbado primary school, men and materials were dispatched to various polling units at 7: 15 am



At another RAC in Ward 2, Ikpoba Okha LGA, materials also were dispatched as early as 6:55 am.



Distribution of voting materials ended at the RAC centre at Western Boys Hill School, Ward 2, in Ikpoba Okha Local Government Area (LGA) in Edo.



NAN reports that the distribution of the materials ended a few minutes before 8:00 am to allow for the conduct of the house of assembly election.



About eight Supervising Presiding Officers (SPOs) were seen manning the RAC issuing voting materials to 77 polling units in Ward 2, Ikpoba Okha LGA.



Theodore Akpokighe, SPO, at the RAC in Ikpoba-okha, told NAN that materials were dispatched in good time as the proper logistic arrangement was made for the election.



Akpokighe said that the distribution of the materials at the RAC centre started by 9:00 pm on March 17.



He said “the distribution has started and is ongoing peacefully and orderly.



“Election is expected to start at 8:30 am at the different polling units we have distributed materials to.”



There is a conspicuous presence of security personnel at the centres visited.



NAN reports that Edo is among the eight states where the governorship election will not be held alongside the House of Assembly elections in the country.



The other states where elections will not be conducted include, Anambra, Bayelsa, Ekiti, Imo, Kogi, Ondo and Osun, where off-cycle polls are held at different times.



The electoral calendars of those states were altered due to judicial pronouncements. INEC has already scheduled the elections in Kogi, Bayelsa and Imo for November.