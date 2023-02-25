Voters express displeasure over late arrival of INEC officials in Ikorodu

Voters in Ikorodu on Saturday expressed displeasure over late arrival of officials of Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) at the various polling Units.

Some of the voters told the News Agency of Nigeria in Aga-Ijomu, Ita -Aro ,Odogunyan, Ayangburen and other areas in Ikorodu that electoral officers were not on ground at the polling units as of the scheduled time for voting.

They said they had arrived at their respective polling units ahead of the voting time and were disappointed not to see electoral officers or election materials.

Joke Ayantuse, a voter at Odogunyan, told NAN that INEC officials were not yet at her polling unit as of 10 a.m.

“This is 10.00 a.m and we have not seen the INEC officials.

“I hope they arrive early so that we can finish on time,’ she said.

Another voter, John Akinmushere, a private secondary school teacher, whose polling code is 24-12-16-023, said INEC should check late arrival of personnel to polling units.

He said late arrival of electoral officials had become almost a norm in elections in the country.

“We should be improve on the way we conduct elections in the country ,” he said.