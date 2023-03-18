Voters, agents raise alarm over presence of miscreants in Amuwo Odofin

Voters and agents of some political parties have raised alarm over alleged presencef miscreants at some polling units around 5th Avenue, Festac Town in Amuwo Odofin Local Government Area of the state.



The parties that expressed concerns were the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) the Accord (AC) and Labour Party (LP)



The News Agency of Nigeria reports that there was an outburst of complaints after members of a patrol team of the LP stopped to find out why a voter was being photographed while casting his vote.



Alfred Anozie, a member of the patrol team of the LP said they stopped at the polling unit when they saw someone taking pictures of a voter inside the voting cubicle



NAN reports that earlier, a tricycle, popularly known as a keke Napep conveying about three men, had parked very close to Polling Unit 053 while votes were being cast.



When the voters, agents and INEC officials raised alarm, one of the men was seen shouting and insisting that he would not leave the area.



Anozie said the issue was resolved after the men were told that they would call the attention of the security agents, if they failed to leave the place.



He then urged the security agents at the polling units to get up and move around the environment to be sure everything was going well.



One of the voters, Ude Chukwuma said the elections were going on smoothly, before some miscreants came with an alleged intention to disorganise the process.



“With the timely intervention of the reasonable people here, we were able to bring the situation under control,” he said.



NAN further reports that inspite of the heavy security presence within the environment, only one Federal Road Safety Corps member was at the polling unit.



The INEC officials and materials arrived the polling unit at 8.45 a.m, while accreditation and voting commenced at 9.43 a.m.