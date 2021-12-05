VON begins Bet9ja/Lagos SWAN Cup title defence

Voice of Nigeria will begin their Bet9ja/Lagos SWAN Cup title defence when they file out against 2019 semifinalist Pooja FC on match day one at the Legacy pitch of the National Stadium complex.

All eyes will be on Pooja FC and Unilag Media in group A of this year’s event proudly sponsored by Bet9ja with Lagos State Sports Commission, Owu, Nestle Nigeria, Nigerian Breweries, Intercontinental Distillery, Redbull, La Liga, Guarantee Trust Holding Company and Multichoice as partners.

Unilag FM will take on Television Continental in the race for an automatic quarter final ticket.

The second group matches will have TVC squaring up against Voice of Nigeria. Pooja Media will be out on a revenge mission when they face Unilag FC in what will be a repeat of 2019 Bet9ja/ Lagos SWAN Cup semifinal clash.

In group B, title contender, Community Watch will hope to start on a winning note when they face Multimedia Journalists FC by 9am on Monday while News Agency of Nigeria will tackle Jordan FM.

Second games in the group will pitch Multimedia FC against the News Agency of Nigeria; Jordan FM will face Community Watch.

In group C, Complete Sports will battle debutant, Lasgidi FM. Radio Nigeria will take on Megalectrics while Lasgidi FM will face Radio Nigeria and Megalectrics will take on Complete Sports in the second group games all to be decided on Monday.

Two teams are expected to book automatic quarterfinals tickets from the three groups at the end of Bet9ja/Lagos SWAN Cup preliminary rounds on Tuesday with two teams emerging as third best placed finishers completing the eight teams.

The quarterfinal and semifinal games will be determined on Thursday with Wednesday observed as rest day for football activities.

On Wednesday, over 30 sports writers will converge at the Indoor table tennis hall for the scrabble and table tennis games.