Volleyball: CNS Spikers top National Division 2 League first phase 

Chief of Naval Staff (CNS) Spikers of Abuja is currently topping the National Division 2 League after the end of the first phase in Jalingo, Taraba State.

The second phase of the National Division 2 League will be communicated by the League Management Committee (LMC) of the Nigeria Volleyball Federation.

Newly formed CNS Spikers recorded six straight wins with a total of 18 points to maintain first position while Plateau Rocks of Jos are in second place with 15 points, losing one match.

Despite missing their first match, G-Rank of Kachia placed third place with 8 points, Bayonet Spikers of Jaji with 8 points are fourth position due to minor scores difference.

Adamawa Spikers and Taraba Spikers garnered 7 points apiece finishing 5th and sixth position respectively. Sword VC of Benue without a win in the first phase are seventh with 0 points.

Reacting to the successful completion of the first phase of the National Division 2 League, President of Nigeria Volleyball Federation, Engineer Musa Nimrod expressed delight over the high number of U17 players in the league.

Nimrod revealed that a large chunk of underage players who featured at the Division 2 League will be called to the National Camp ahead of the Zone 3 Africa Youth (U19) Championship.

He said, “I am overwhelmed with the high number of young players present at the Division 2 League in Jalingo, Taraba state. Nigeria is going to host the Zone 3 Africa Youth Championship in Lagos and I can assure you that a lot of these young boys will play; they will be called to camp for screening. I have seen potential players for Nigeria U19; today we can raise both under 15 and 17 players.”

Meanwhile, the North East Zonal Representative on the board of Nigeria Volleyball Federation, DCP Stephen Hasso RTD and Chairman, Nigeria Volleyball Coaches Association, Elishama Elam both pools of players have been discovered at the Division 2 League and they will make the country proud.

CNS Spikers, Plateau Rocks, G-Ranks, Bayonet Spikers, Adamawa Spikers, Taraba Spikers and Sword VC of Benue participated in the first phase of the National Division 2 League in Jalingo, Taraba State.