Vocalist, Yinka Davies counsels parents to be thorough on wards’ source of income

Nigerian vocalist and dancer, Yinka Davies, has advised parents to always query their children’s source of income and properly guide them through their activities.

Davies, who gave the advice during an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos, spoke against the backdrop of increase in the rate of all forms of social vices and illegal means of wealth among the youth.

According to her, parents should give their children proper upbringing to discourage them from social vices before they become adults.

Davies also urged parents to always lay good examples for their children as they remain their role models.

“I cannot explain the deplorable state we are in now but as parents we must live by example, we have to be responsible and accountable for what we do.

“For mothers, we must re-cultivate that habit of questioning our children’s source of income, we don’t do that anymore, we are the book they read. So, we should be good role models to them.

“We must be concerned about where our children go, how they speak and what they think of what they see, so it will inform us mothers and fathers where the children are heading to but we must always give them room to express themselves,” she said.

Davies urged the Federal Government (FG) to create counselling centres across the country where children’s decisions could be properly guided.

According to her, such centres will work on protecting the minds of the children to jettison bad manners and compliment what the parents are doing at home.

“We don’t have counselling centres in the country, now we need such,” she said.

She also urged artistes to improve the lyrics of their songs so that good messages could be passed through such.

“In the days of our musical fathers like Ebenezer Obey, Sunny Ade and IK Dairo, they give good counsel through their music but now we have less of that,” Davies said.