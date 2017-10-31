The Nigerian Online Newspaper


Vivid photos emerge of married lovers who died inside car in Lagos

By The Eagle Online

Vivid photographs of the married lovers who died inside a car in Ogba area of Lagos State over the weekend have emerged.
While the man has been identified as Lukmon Olowu, the lady, said to be from Cross River State, was simply identified as Promise.
They were discovered dead inside Olowu’s car on Sunday morning behind the Nigerian Institute of Journalism in Ogba, Lagos State.
The spokesman of the Lagos State Police Command, Olarinde Famous-Cole, said the police was awaiting the outcome of their autopsy to determine the cause of death of Olowu and Promise.

