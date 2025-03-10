Vivajets receives Air Operator’s certificate, commits to business connectivity in Africa

The Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority has awarded the Air Operator’s Certificate (AOC) to business aviation firm, Falcon Aerospace Limited, doing business as VivaJets, amidst the firm’s rapid global expansion. An AOC allows an airline or charter operator to use an aircraft for commercial purposes. It is a crucial accreditation that demonstrates compliance with aviation safety standards.

“We are thrilled to announce that in January 2025, the NCAA awarded us the AOC, a vital milestone in our quest to become Africa’s largest and most efficient business aviation provider,” said CEO, Chukwuerika Achum.

“This certification from our home country further enhances our capacity to make business aviation more accessible and to deliver the vital business connectivity that Africa needs through seamless and efficient air transportation,” Achum added.

The certification comes at a time of rapid global expansion and technological innovations for the firm. VivaJets offers a variety of services including Aircraft Management, fractional ownership options, and the ability to charter or own private jets.

“We are rapidly increasing our operations on the global stage, with international routes in North America, Europe and the Middle-East, and a Canadian office. We have also sponsored, exhibited or participated at international events like the World Economic Forum (WEF), Africa CEO Forum (ACF), Africa Air Forces Summit, Invest in Africa Summit, and the African Investment Summit (AFIS). We have also leveraged on technological innovation to create digital platforms that will improve access and affordability of business aviation services,” said Chief Operating Officer, Tejumade Salami.

“Now with the AOC, we continue to expand our fleet and global routes, whilst seeking collaborations and investments to power our rapid growth and international expansion,” Salami added.

Africa is experiencing a boom in private aviation, with a 15% increase in private jet flights in the past one year. According to media sources, Nigeria, South Africa and Kenya are leading this boom, as a new generation of business leaders seek seamless travel to fast-track business.

According to Head of Flight Operations, Mark Adoga, VivaJets is meeting this demand by providing efficient charter flights that are seamless both in booking and in operations.

“We continue to expand the scope and quality of our operations. We have continued to deliver top notch services to our clients with safe and efficient flights without compromising luxury,” Adoga added.

