Visually impaired persons in Gwer West Local Government Area of Benue State have called on employers in the public and private sectors to concede some slots to them to give them a sense of belonging.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the visually impaired persons made the request when they paid a courtesy visit to the Benue State Council of the Nigeria Union of Journalists on Tuesday in Makurdi.

A statement by Moses Akarhan, NUJ Secretary in the state, quoted Thomas Anakula, leader of the blind people in the area, as regretting that his members were not considered for slots by employers.

Anakula also regretted that policy makers were not concerned about the welfare of blind people in the country.

The statement, which was made available to newsmen in Makurdi, further quoted Anakula as telling Victoria Yina, Chairman of the NUJ in the state, that the visually impaired persons had much to contribute to society and needed the opportunities to do that.

Responding, the NUJ boss pledged to partner with the visually impaired, especially in the area of publicity, in order to provide a platform for them to be heard.

The union official said that NUJ was willing to partner with groups or organisations that had development initiatives capable of moving the society forward, and encouraged people with disabilities not to be deterred by their conditions.