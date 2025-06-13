Visit Ekiti billboard cap gains Vice President Shettima’s attention

Ambassador Wale Ojo-Lanre, the Director General of the Ekiti State Bureau of Tourism Development, made a bold and unforgettable entrance at the ongoing UN Tourism and 68th (CAF) Congress in Abuja.

In a remarkable display of creativity and passion for tourism, Ambassador Ojo-Lanre arrived at the high-level event wearing a custom-made cap.

This featured a mini billboard boldly branded with the message: “Visit Ekiti.”

The headgear, designed to promote Ekiti State as a top tourism destination in Nigeria, immediately caught the attention of attendees, sparking conversations and admiration.

The highlight of the moment came when the Vice President of Nigeria, Senator Kashim Shettima, noticed the striking display.

Impressed by the DG’s innovative approach to promoting Ekiti tourism, the Vice President took a photo of Ambassador Ojo-Lanre and shared it on his official social media handle.

The post has since generated wide engagement, with many praising the ingenuity and dedication behind the campaign.

Also Read:

This iconic moment would not have been possible without the unwavering support and vision of the Governor of Ekiti State, Biodun Abayomi Oyebanji, who has continued to champion tourism as a key pillar of economic growth in the state.

As the number one promoter of Ekiti’s tourism potential, Governor Oyebanji has remained committed to showcasing the state’s rich cultural heritage, natural attractions, and hospitality to both national and international audiences.

This viral moment at UN tourism CAF 68 underscores the impact of strategic branding and passionate leadership in driving the tourism narrative, not just for Ekiti, but for Nigeria at large.

Post Views: 6