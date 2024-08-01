Visa: US Embassy announces major changes in Nigeria

The United States Embassy in Nigeria has announced major changes in its visa issuance processes.

The changes were announced on July 29, 2024 by the United States Embassy and Consulate in a statement on its website.

The changes, which include the appointment of another services provider, the statement said, were to make the visa process smoother.

The statement, which included timelines for the changes, reads in full:

The U.S. Embassy in Abuja and the U.S. Consulate General in Lagos are moving to a new visa services provider on August 26, 2024.

All nonimmigrant visa interview appointments remain valid.

If your interview is scheduled on or before August 16, 2024: No further action is required. You may continue to access your account at ustraveldocs.com to review your appointment details and contact customer service as necessary.

If your interview is scheduled between August 16 and August 26, 2024: No further action is required, but you will no longer have access to your ustraveldocs.com account after August 16, 2024. This means you will not be able to cancel or reschedule your appointment from August 16, 2024, and will have no access to customer service. You should print your appointment confirmation letter before August 16, 2024, and we strongly encourage you to attend your visa interview if possible – if you fail to appear for your scheduled interview, please check here on or after August 26, 2024, for instructions on rescheduling your appointment.

If your interview is scheduled for August 26, 2024, or later: No further action is required, but you will no longer have access to your ustraveldocs.com account after August 16, 2024. This means you will not be able to cancel or reschedule your appointment from August 16, 2024, and will have no access to customer service. Beginning August 26, 2024, check here for a link to the new visa services website and updated information on creating a new user account. You will need to create this new account to review your account information, make changes, submit requests, or to contact customer service. Print your appointment confirmation letter before August 16, 2024, in case you experience technical issues in creating your new account.

If you have paid the visa application fee but have not scheduled an interview: We strongly encourage you to schedule a visa appointment as soon as possible, and read the information provided above based on your interview date.

If you have not paid the visa application fee and are planning to travel to the United States in August 2024: We strongly encourage you to pay the visa application fee and schedule your visa appointment as soon as possible, and read the information provided above based on your interview date.

If you have not paid the MRV fee and are planning to travel to the United States after August 26, 2024: You may wish to wait until after August 26, 2024, to begin the nonimmigrant visa process.

IMPORTANT DATES:

August 8, 2024 – Last day to pay visa fees in cash at the bank.

August 15, 2024 – Last day to access your account on ustraveldocs.com to pay the visa application fee online, schedule appointments, and contact customer service.

August 21, 2024 – Last day to drop off your documents at Premium Delivery locations.

August 23, 2024 – Last day to drop off your documents at regular courier locations for delivery to the Embassy or Consulate.

August 26, 2024 – New visa appointment website goes live. Fee payments, appointment scheduling, and customer service are available. New document drop-off and pickup locations are available.

