Visa-on-arrival policy upgraded, not scrapped – Minister

The Minister of Interior, Dr. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, has addressed the controversy trailing the purported cancellation of the Visa-on-Arrival policy, saying the process was upgraded and not scrapped, as being reported.

Tunji-Ojo made the clarification after his closed-door meeting with the delegation of the Presidential Enabling Business Environment Council in Abuja.

This was disclosed in a statement issued by the Director General of PEBEC, Princess Zahrah Audu, in Abuja on Wednesday.

According to Audu, the meeting aimed to address concerns and clarify the government’s stance on the VOA initiative.

She added that the development was in line with PEBEC’s efforts to simplify procedures and reduce bureaucratic constraints to doing business in Nigeria.

The alleged cancellation of the VOA policy had generated mixed reactions among investors and the international community in the past few days.

However, the minister assured that the policy remains intact, with added security measures, including pre-arrival clearance via Interpol and other background-check systems.

He stated further that the new regulations would require pre-arrival clearance from Interpol, criminal record systems and other background-check agencies in real-time.

Tunji-Ojo said: “The Visa on Arrival process is not being scrapped. Rather, it has been upgraded to improve efficiency and effectiveness.

“Travellers will still be able to apply online for short-stay visas, with approvals being granted within 24 to 48 hours.

“Once approved, the visa will be sent to the applicant’s email, eliminating the need for a physical sticker upon arrival.

“This enhanced system aims to cut out inefficiencies, allowing Nigeria to better automate and control the inflow of travellers.

“With this upgrade, the country takes another step towards improving its business environment and attracting foreign investment.

“This upgrade builds upon the existing online approval system, streamlining the process and enabling travellers to receive their approvals ahead of time.”

Post Views: 6