Visa Denial: Nigeria won’t tolerate disrespect from any country – Defence Chief

The Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Christopher Musa, has declared that Nigeria will not tolerate any form of disrespect from any country towards its citizens

Musa made the declaration while speaking in Abuja on Wednesday at the Defence Headquarters, emphasizing that Nigeria deserves respect on the global stage.

The CDS also dismissed claims that the Nigerian Armed Forces were not invited to the Invictus Games in Vancouver, Canada, an international event initiated by the Duke of Sussex.

Addressing the visa denial experienced by several team members, General Musa revealed that the Federal Government is taking action to address the issue.

“On the issue of the visa denial, it must be tackled on all fronts, and I am happy the Federal Government is taking up the matter,” he said.

Musa explained that the Nigerian military followed all required procedures and that top government officials, including the Ministers of Foreign Affairs, Defence, and the National Security Adviser (NSA), were fully aware of the invitation and preparations for the Invictus Games.

“We followed all the necessary processes, but for reasons best known to them, most of our team members were denied visas.

“The team captain, the medical doctor, and the physiotherapist were all denied entry. Why?” he questioned.

General Musa emphasized that Nigeria will not accept any form of disrespect or unfair treatment and called for mutual respect between nations.

While commending the wounded soldiers who participated at the Invictus Games for their resilience and dedication, the CDS vowed that injured military personnel would not be abandoned.

“Your courage and determination have left an indelible mark. You are true embodiments of the Nigerian spirit—unconquered, unbroken, and unstoppable,” he said.

He pledged continued support and resources to ensure the well-being and reintegration of injured personnel into civilian life.

“Whatever it takes to raise the morale of our troops, we will do it, no matter the cost,” he added.

The CDS also dismissed criticisms questioning why wounded troops were taken to the international competition.

“Some people, out of ignorance, question why we send troops abroad. But if you see those who have sacrificed their limbs or even their lives, you will understand.

“Other countries recognize the importance of supporting their wounded veterans, and we must do the same.

“Education should help us think critically and deeply about these matters,” he concluded.

On Wednesday, 15 wounded Nigerian military personnel who participated in the Invictus Games in Vancouver, Canada, returned to Nigeria with six medals.

The team was welcomed by General Musa and other top military officials at the Defence Headquarters in Abuja.

Speaking earlier, Air Vice Marshal Nanjul Kumzhi, Director of Sports at the Defence Headquarters, revealed that Nigeria was the first and only African nation to participate in the Invictus Games and would also take part in the 2027 Games in Birmingham.

AVM Kumzhi lamented the visa denial by the Canadian High Commission in Abuja, stating that out of the 25-man team, only 14 members were granted visas.

Despite the setback, the team secured: Gold Medal, Silver Medal and Bronze Medals.

“Despite the unfair treatment by the embassy, we came home with six medals during the games,” Kumzhi said.

The Invictus Games is an international multi-sport event for wounded, injured, and sick servicemen and women, including serving personnel and veterans.

The Duke of Sussex, inspired by his visit to the Warrior Games in America in 2013, launched the Invictus Games to support injured soldiers. He also visited Nigeria in 2024.

