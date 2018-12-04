Visa denial: National Assembly summons US Ambassador

The National Assembly has summoned the United States Ambassador to Nigeria, Stuart Symington, over the alleged high rate of visa denial of Nigerians, The PUNCH is reporting.

According to the newspaper, the invitation was said to be at the instance of an activist, Kayode Bello, who petitioned the House of Representatives over the matter.

The activist petitioned the National Assembly through the member representing the Ede and Ejigbo Federal Constituency, Prof. Mojeed Alabi, after suffering a similar fate of denial.

The summon, titled: “Indiscriminate denial of United States of America visa and illegal increment of exchange rate of visa fee by the American embassy,” was signed by the House Committee Chairman on Public Petitions, Uzo Azubuike.

The two-page document, dated November 27, 2018, and a copy of which was received by The PUNCH, said the hearing would hold on December 4 at 2pm at the House of Representatives Room 429.

The House asked the ambassador to present 20 copies of his defence.