The United States of America has denied the purported list making the rounds of Nigerian politicians banned from the country over interference in electoral processes.

The US Government spoke on the issue through its Ambassador to Nigeria, Mary Beth Leonard, on Wednesday.

Leonard, who spoke after a meeting with the Permanent Secretary of Nigeria’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Mustapha Sulaiman, in Abuja, said it was not in the nature of her country to disclose such.

At the inaugural meeting of the US/Nigeria Forum in Abuja, she said the ban on some Nigerians, who undermined the November 2019 governorship polls in Bayelsa and Kogi States, was a close affair because of the confidentiality attached to visa-related matters.

According to her, the names cannot be made public “as US visa processes are in fact confidential and so we do not publish a list, we do not make public who it is that would be subjected to this sanction”.