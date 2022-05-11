Viral video with Yul old, says first wife

May, the first wife of actor Yul Edochie, has reacted to a viral video where they are dancing and having a good time on social media.

According to the mother of four, the video is an old one, which resurfaced recently.

She also insisted her faith and family are not in support of multiple marriages

Her reaction dampened the morale of netizens eager to find out if the duo had settled their differences.

May wrote: “I sincerely want to appreciate everyone for the tremendous love, prayers and support from all the world.

“It has really been overwhelming. You have all been an incredible pillar of strength during this trying period

“My phones are buzzing once again due to the OLD video trending online today.

“My family and faith ABSOLUTELY do NOT practice polygamy, although it works for some people.

“God has blessed me with a beautiful and loving family. I need you all to continue to keep me and my family in your prayers.”