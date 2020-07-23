Two Police Officers attached to Area ‘A’ Command, Lion Building, Lagos, ASP Tijani Olatunji and Inspector Gboyega Oyeniyi, have been arrested in connecting with the viral video in which a lady was dehumanised after her arrest with a suspected armed robber and kidnapper in Ibadan, Oyo State.

The Force Public Relations Officer, Deputy Commissioner of Police Frank Mba, disclosed this in a statement on Thursday.

The Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, had ordered discreet investigation into the case after the video went viral on Wednesday.

Mba said in the statement on Thursday that the policemen were on legitimate duty, however.

He said they are at present being detained at the Criminal Investigation Department of the Lagos State Police Command.

He said in the statement: “Two suspects, ASP Tijani Olatunji and Inspector Gboyega Oyeniyi have been arrested for their role in the discreditable conduct and incivility to a member of the public.

“Preliminary investigations show that the policemen who are attached to Area ‘A’ Command, Lion Building, Lagos, were on legitimate investigation activities to Ibadan, Oyo State where the incident took place.

“Effort is being intensified to arrest the two other accomplices. Meanwhile, appropriate disciplinary procedures will be initiated as soon as investigations are concluded.”