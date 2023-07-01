The spokesperson of the Nigeria Police Force, CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, has said that the viral video of a mallam being escorted by a number of police officers to a slaughter house is old.

Recall that the video sparked outrage among Nigerians on social media.

Adejobi in his reaction described the video as disgusting and said the officers will be recalled.

In an update shared on his handle, Adejobi said the video was recorded in 2022 and that officers involved, have been withdrawn from the mallam.

In a statement titled, “Re: Video of Mallam Escorted by Armed Policemen to Slaughter Cow; Video Very Old, No Policemen Attached to him presently”.

He said, “We wish to state categorically that the viral video of a mallam who was seen escorted by some armed Mobile Policemen to slaughter a cow in his compound is very old.

“The video surfaced in the year 2022, not a new one as being widely and willfully circulated on Wednesday, 28th June 2023.

“The Police took necessary action, even withdrew the policemen attached to him when the video went viral last year.

“We don’t have any policemen attached to him at the moment.”