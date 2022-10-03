Viral list of National Honours nominees fake – FG

The Federal Government on Monday described the purported list of nominees for national honours being circulated by some online media organisations as fake.

The media over the weekend was awash with a series of names purported to be on the list of Nigerians to be conferred with the national awards.

The list of nominees, which has now gone viral on the Internet, has however generated criticisms, especially over the caliber of people nominated for awards.

But in a statement signed by the Director Press, Federal Ministry of Special Duties and Intergovernmental Affairs, Julie Jacobs, the government debunked the list, saying it will publish the list at the appropriate time and medium.

In the terse statement, she advised members of the public to disregard the list as it is an attempt by overzealous reporters whose aim is to break news even when such news is fake.

The statement read, “The attention of the Federal Ministry of Special Duties and Inter-Governmental Affairs has been drawn to a purported list of nominees for National Honours being circulated by some online media organisations.

“While it is true that President Muhammadu Buhari GCFR, will be conferring National Honours on deserving Nigerians and friends of Nigeria on 11th October, 2022, the authentic list of nominees is yet to be released to the public. The Federal Ministry of Special Duties and Inter-Governmental Affairs will publish the list at the appropriate time and medium.

“Members of the public are hereby enjoined to discountenance the list in circulation as it is an attempt by overzealous reporters whose aim is to break news even when such news is fake.”