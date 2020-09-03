The Oba of Benin, Ewuare II, has seemingly indicted the Deputy Governor of Edo State, Phillip Shuaib, over the violence in the state ahead of the governorship election scheduled to hold on September 19.

Oba Ewuare said this on Wednesday at a peace meeting in his palace following series of political violence recorded in the state.

The two prominent actors in the election, the incumbent and candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Godwin Obaseki, and the candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Osagie Ize-Iyamu.

Oba Ewuare said: “… Non-violent commitment in this upcoming election.

“I am also particularly grateful to His Excellency, our son, that he will ensure… he is the one I am watching very closely (laughing now), that is Philip Shuaib, to be sure he knows that he is the one I am talking about.

“I am not saying you are… but we are sure that everybody is on the same page as they say….”