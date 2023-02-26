Violence: INEC threatens to cancel results in Kogi

The Independent National Electoral Commission has threatened to cancel election results of crises ridden areas during the Presidential and National Assembly elections in Kogi State.

Dr. Hale Longpet, the Kogi State Resident Electoral Commissioner, sounded the warnin when he spoke on Saturday.

Longpet spoke with the News Agency of Nigeria in Lokoja, the Kogi State capital, in reaction to the crises that erupted in some Local Government Areas.

There were reports of thugs interfering with some polling units in Anyigba and Dekina in the Kogi East Senatorial District and Mopa in Kogi West Senatorial District as well as parts of Kogi Central Senatorial District, where voting materials were allegedly carted away.

Longpet said: “You know the electoral law says that where there are disruptions to the process, the result will be cancelled, the very particular units’ results will be cancelled.

“The issues initially were only in the Kogi East and Central, but I can’t tell exactly where and where in the state have been affected until the results are brought by the electoral officers.

“We understood that because of the violence those affected areas couldn’t conclude election there.

“I’m shocked that people can go to that level and disrupt something that everybody should have enjoyed.

“Election is a peaceful and wilful thing that people are offered to freely participate.

“Again, if people are given assurance that everyone will enjoy a pleasant experience, why then should we have thugs invading the whole town or the local government, disrupting the conduct of the elections?”

Longpet said: “This is very sad and shockin when you look at the loss of lives involved.”

He explained that “election is not war” and that anyone standing in for election to provide services for the people does not need to engage in these destructive activities.

He said anyone who feels he does not want to be part of the elections does not have go out there to vote.

According to him: “People who have interest to bring good things to their communities do go out to positively engage and vote or exercise their franchise and they should not be stopped or denied the opportunity.”

He disclosed that he went out with heads of the security operatives in the state in a motorcade to monitor the elections, starting from Adankolo to Crucial, through to Kabawa and Falele.

Longpet said: “Yet in all these places, we didn’t see anyone angry, but people were all smiling and casting their votes peacefully.”

The REC expressed happiness that everywhere inside Lokoja was very peaceful, not even a voice was raised.