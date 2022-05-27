Violence, confusion trail primary as Akeredolu’s candidate contests with APC rival

The House of Representatives primary of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has been marred by confusion in Ondo State.

The primary scheduled to begin at 10am was yet to begin in many constituencies across the State.

In Akoko South East/Akoko South West constituency, the primary was moved to Akure for reasons yet to be explained.

Youths numbering over 500 have barricaded venue of the primary for Ifedore/Idanre Federal constituency.

The contest is between Ondo Speaker Bamidele Oleyelogun and incumbent House of Representatives member, Hon Tajudeen Adefisoye.

Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu is reportedly backing Speaker Oleyeloogun.

Out of 100 delegates accredited for the exercise, only 15 delegates were yet to vote as at press time.

Speaker Oloyelogun reportedly stopped continuation of voting over alleged beating up of his agent.

He said his agent must be taken for medical treatment.

The Speaker also insisted that the election be cancelled saying his life was under threat.

In Akure Federal constituency, thugs fired gunshots to scare party supporters away.

The voting was disrupted by the shooting.