Violence After Tribunal Judgment: 24-hour curfew declared in Kano

A 24-hour curfew has been declared in Kano State following the judgment of the Elections Petitions Tribunal sacking the state Governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf.

The Commissioner, Kano State Police Command, CP Muhammad Usaini Gumel, said this in a statement he personally signed.

The CP said a combined team of security operatives have been dispatched across the city to enforce the curfew.

Gumel said: “In view of the Constitutional mandate of the Nigeria Police Force alongside the relevant Internal Security and Law Enforcement Agencies to preserve law and order in the state, the Kano State Police Command has mapped out strategies in that direction and called on the good people of the State to give the necessary confidence and support.

“Going forward, Kano State residents are called upon to note that combined Security Forces have already been dispatched to the nooks and crannies including the entry and exits of the state to ensure enforcement and strict compliance of the Twenty-Four Hours (24hrs) Curfew order as communicated by the State Government via letter with Reference No: K/SEC/H/435/T.1/153 dated 20th September, 2023 taking effect from 6pm of Wednesday, 20th September to 6pm of Thursday, 21st September 2023.

“Violators will be arrested and made to face the full wrath of the law.

“Finally, I wish to appreciate all the peace-loving People of the State and urge them to remain law abiding as it’s in the best interest of all that we come together to maintain law and order in the State.

There is apprehension in the state following the judgment that declared Nasir Yusuf Gawuna of the All Progressives Congress as the winner of the election.

Residents were seen scampering and running to close their shops and business places for fear of attacks by hoodlums.

The state witnessed several looting, vandalisation and arson in March after Governor Yusuf was declared as the winner of the election.